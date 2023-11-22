Ninja Tune Welcomes German Composer Ben Böhmer with Ethereal Single 'One Last Call' is available now.

German composer Ben Böhmer has released an ethereal new single on Ninja Tune.

“One Last Call,” featuring Felix Raphael and co-written by Oh Wonder, is Böhmer’s first solo output since 2021’s Begin Again, an emotional album written entirely during a period where Böhmer and his fiancé found themselves separated on other sides of the world due to the outbreak of a global pandemic.

The lyrics relate to a situation where we convince ourselves that it’s the last chance to do something that we feel we need to do but might not have the bravery to take it on.

“The track describes the interplay of needs, wishes, fears, insecurities in decisions, dreams, and the courage to do it or not to do it,” Böhmer says. “Especially the things that we might not have the courage to do or to say.”

Tracklisting



01. One Last Call feat. Felix Raphael (Extended)

02. One Last Call feat. Felix Raphael (Alternative Version)

One Last Call is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.

<a href="https://benbohmer.bandcamp.com/album/one-last-call-feat-felix-raphael">One Last Call (feat. Felix Raphael) by Ben Böhmer</a>

Photo: Dan Medhurst