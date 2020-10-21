Nkisi Delivers a Hardcore Masterclass for Climate of Fear 'Peeling' is available now on tape only.

Climate Of Fear has released a live recording of Nkisi‘s hardcore set from the event series’ June 2019 party in Berlin, Germany.

Recorded the same night as Elena Colombi’s entry, it offers an inverted counterpart to that set’s languid grooviness. Nkisi, a signee to Lee Gamble’s UIQ, wrings a hypnotizing atmosphere from the most defiant selections, using the 170+ bpm kick drums and scythe-like percussion to envelop the listener.

Baseline and Relaxer kicked off their party series, based between Berlin and New York, back in 2018. The corresponding tape series features live recordings of sets from their parties, and the first batch of 12 highlighted Bambounou, Terekke, Shanti Celeste, Vladimir Ivkovic, Mad Miran, and DJ Python, as well as Relaxer himself. Nkisi’s submission is the series’ third release.

Tracklisting

01. Side A (41:14)

02. Side B (41:56)

Peeling is available now on tape. It will be followed by Bruce’s set, Citric Acid Hydrate, on November 16.

<a href="https://fearisthemindkiller.bandcamp.com/album/nkisi-peeling">Nkisi – Peeling by Nkisi</a>