Northern Electronics “Cuts a New Silhouette” with 40-Track Various Artist Compilation 'Scandinavian Swords IIII' is out on May 15.

Northern Electronics will release the fourth edition of its Scandinavian Swords compilation series, released across two volumes on May 15.

Scandinavian Swords IIII breaks with its predecessors’ forms, the last of which came out in 2017, in that it’s much longer, comprising 40 tracks. With its release, label heads Anthony Linell and Jonas Rönnberg aim to retain their sure-footed programming while “cutting a new silhouette” for what a Northern Electronics release consists of.

The release’s first part is a triple-LP focused on dance music, while the second, a triple-cassette released at the same time, comprises more abstract and experimental sounds.

Linell and Rönnberg, now called Varg2™, feature on both compilations. Joining them are a slew of new and returning voices, including E-Saggila, Evigt Mörker, JS Aurelius, Korridor, and VTSS.

Tracklistings



Scandinavian Swords IIII: Atlas Of Visions Pt. I

01. Noah Gibson “Returning”

02. The Pelican Company “Temple Bells”

03. Varg2TM & VTSS “VARGTSS1 (Do The Roar)”

04. Anthony Linell “Hallucinations”

05. Exploited Body “She Blames The River”

06. The Empire Line “Træt Av Lagen, Træt Av Systembolaget”

07. Puce Mary Ft. Varg2TM “Violent And Delusional”

08. Fatal “Indolent”

09. Tusagi “Swetti”

10. E-Saggila “Blue Amps”

11. JS Aurelius “Crime Is the Highest Form Of Sensuality”

12. Mischa Pavlovski “Fra Midt Til Slutning II”

13. Free The ID “Red Fall Foliage”

14. Evigt Mörker “Stege”

15. Ulwhednar “Emergency Brake”

16. BHMF “Mörkertal”

17. CA2+ “Taki Patch-Out”

18. Age Coin “No Corner, No Devil”

Scandinavian Swords IIII: Atlas Of Visions Pt. II

01. Anita Falk “Spinal Cord”

02. Ex Ghost “Linjerna Säger ingenting (Utan Det Vakuum Som Omger Dem)”

03. Ano Ton “Disintegrating”

04. Varg2TM “On Your Heart I Make A Hole In The Wall”

05. Matti Bye “Solen”

06. The Dancer “Liquidish”

07. BHMF & Varg2TM “G Stik “RED” (Take Your Whatever)

08. Thoom “The Cowardice of Mine”

09. Rune Bagge “I’m Sitting On The Stars In The Sky Every Night”

10. Chatline “Dreamer Heaven”

11. Jin Mustafa “Hint”

12. Evigt Mörker “Ditt Försvinnande”

13. Internazionale “The Untamed Green”

14. Dream Eater “Flowers Of Neptune”

15. Korridor “Reeds”

16. Soho Rezanejad “This Sea Is Not A Memorial”

17. Anthony Linell “Sarek”

18. Misantropen “Moll 12 (När Jag Dör)”

19. Maria W Horn “Maskinhallen Nocturne”

20. Vallmo “Elephant”

21. Ano Ton “Peripheral Disturbances”

22. Ecco2k “Hi Fever”

Scandinavian Swords IIII is out on May 15. Meanwhile, you can stream The Empire Line’s “Træt av lagen, træt av Systembolaget” in full below.