Norway’s Smerz Tease New Record with Two New Songs 'The favourite / Rap interlude' is available now via XL Recordings.

Photo | Benjamin Barron and Bror August

Norway’s Smerz have returned with two new songs, “The favourite” and “Rap interlude,” shared in the form of a trailer for an as-yet unannounced project known as “Believer.”

The duo of Henriette Motzfeldt and Catharina Stoltenberg decamped for a time from Copenhagen, Denmark, where they cut their teeth in the city’s vibrant live music scene, to Oslo in their native Norway. They now divide their time between the two cities, and the move has helped to replace Copenhagen’s night crawler spirit that permeates their earlier EPs Okey and Have fun with something more feral and unhinged.

This can be understood when you hear “The favourite.” Motzfeldt’s vocals reach an opera singer’s range, a testament to her years of singing in choir when she was younger, while Stoltenberg plays some grand and stately strings on the computer.

The trailer, written, directed, and produced by Benjamin Barron with costumes by Bror August, visualizes the group’s nostalgic influences.

The favourite / Rap interlude is available now via XL Recordings. Meanwhile, you can stream the trailer below and order the release digitally here.

<a href="https://smerzforyou.bandcamp.com/album/the-favourite-rap-interlude">The favourite / Rap interlude by Smerz</a>