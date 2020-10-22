Nosaj Thing Drops New EP on LuckyMe Los Angeles’ Jason Chung (a.k.a. Nosaj Thing) has a new EP out on LuckyMe. The […]

Los Angeles’ Jason Chung (a.k.a. Nosaj Thing) has a new EP out on LuckyMe.

The four-track release, titled No Mind, dropped earlier this week and followed a self-released single, “For The Light,”from August. It emphasizes the power of mindfulness and presence, told through beats and electronica indebted to ambient and trip-hop.

The record comes accompanied by a range of creative assets, including 360° videos and interactive web experiences that “aim to place the user in a state of No Mind.”

Alongside the announcement, Chung also released a short film by Dominic Flannigan for the EP’s title track, which pairs the track’s immersive ambience with hyper-real hallucinogenic animation.

You can stream the video for “No Mind” in full via the player below, with the EP available for streaming and purchase here. Head to the Nosaj Thing website to dive into his creative world.

Tracklisting



01. Opal

02. Mountain

03. Pressure Points

04. No Mind