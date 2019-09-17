Novation Announces New Launchkey Mini MK3 Novation has added a range of new features to the popular MIDI keyboard.

Novation‘s new Launchkey Mini MK3 is available now.

The latest iteration of the popular 25-key MIDI keyboard controller for Ableton Live adds a range of new features, including a new arpeggiator, Fixed Chord mode, Capture MIDI, transport controls, pitch/mod touch strips, the addition of a minijack MIDI Out (3.5mm), and more.

The controller will feature Novation’s most responsive mini-keymech to date, a sustain pedal input, and 16 newly RGB-backlit pads, making it a perfect platform for expressive performance and color-matched clip launching.

The Launchkey Mini also comes packaged with a range of sounds, virtual instruments, and plug-in effects from AAS, Softube, Spitfire Audio, XLN Audio, and Klevgrand, plus membership for Novation Sound Collective, which regularly gives out free content from plug-in partners every couple of months.

You can find out more, including purchase info, here.