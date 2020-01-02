Nuits Sonores Confirms Four Daytime Curators for 2020 Helena Hauff, Jeff Mills, DJ Harvey, and Honey Dijon will each programme a day.

Nuits Sonores, day 4 2018

Helena Hauff, Jeff Mills, DJ Harvey, and Honey Dijon will curate the daytime schedule for Nuits Sonores 2020.

Since 2015, the annual event, based in Lyon, France, has left the control of the programming of its daytime program to personalities who “embody the artistic spirit of the festival,” the organisers explain. Each curator is given the reins for the day at La Sucrière, a vast former sugar factory with three stages, where they will perform themselves alongside the handful of artists they’ve chosen. Previous curators include Paula Temple, The Black Madonna, and Laurent Garnier.

At this year’s edition, the daytime proceedings will begin on Wednesday, May 20 with Jeff Mills. Up next on Thursday is DJ Harvey before Helena Hauff on Friday and Honey Dijon on Saturday. The lineups themselves will be announced on January 29.

This year’s Nuits Sonores will run from May 19 to 24 in Lyon, France. You can read more about the event here, including the night programme, which includes performances from Caribou, Daniel Avery b2b Roman Flügel, LSDXOXO, Squarepusher, and many more. In the meantime, read our review of the 2018 edition here.