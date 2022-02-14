Nyege Nyege Tapes to Release Debut Album from Singeli Talent DJ Travella 'Mr Mixondo' LP is scheduled for April 1 release.

Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes will put out the debut release from DJ Travella, a 19-year-old producer based in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Having started producing at 15, DJ Travella, real name Hamadi Hassani, represents a new wave of producers in singeli, a frenetic style of electronic music that borrows from local styles taarab, kwaito, Tanzanian hip-hop, and soukouss. He forms part of a community of artists who are driving Tanzania’s breakneck dance sound into fresh, innovative spaces, though he’s unaffiliated with any of the well-known studios like Sisso and Pamoja. His personal take on singeli pulls influence from across the globe, folding together elements of dembow, rave, R&B, and even trap, and this is felt across the album.

Alongside the release, Travella has shared “Crazy Beat Music Umeme 2,” which juxtaposes grinding 200bpm rhythmic intensity with urgent plucked strings, sounding like “Timbaland conjuring a Thunderdome soundtrack for a Tanzanian street party,” we’re told.

Nyege Nyege Tapes is a Kampala-based label exploring, producing, and releasing outsider music from around the region and beyond. They released Liye Liye, the debut album from La Roche, in January.

Tracklisting

01. Crazy Beat Music Umeme 1

02. FL Beat

03. Crazy Beat Music Umeme 2

04. Tambasana

05. Chapa Bakola Music Bass

06. Dope2

07. London Bandcamp

08. 21212

09. Good Beat

10. London Uwoteeee

11. Beat Kikosi

12. London Jomon Beat

13. Kaz0

Mr Mixondo LP is scheduled for April 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Crazy Beat Music Umeme 2” in full via the player below.

