Object Blue Teams Up with TSVI for an EP of “Body Music” 'Hyperaesthesia' EP releases on September 25.

Nervous Horizon will release a collaborative EP from Object Blue and label head TSVI.

Hyperaesthesia comprises four sweltering new club tracks—described by the pair as “body music”—that mesh together Object Blue’s widescreen, experimental club tones and TSVI’s borderless percussive styles. It’s inspired by “ever-present conversations about machines and sentience,” and comes complete with a remix by Loraine James. There’s also a vinyl-only bonus track, “Syntax.”

“I was curious to see how TSVI and I could merge our sounds, whether we could supplement each other without eclipsing one another, and I’m so happy with the result,” explains Object Blue. “I never thought I could write with somebody else but this happened so easily. It’s been a liberating process, just a pure pursuit of fun, yelling in our chairs when we dropped the beat.”

The EP follows a stellar run of recent releases on London’s Nervous Horizon, including outings from DJ Plead and DJ JM.

Tracklisting



01. Thought Experiment

02. Turing Machine

03. Thought Experiment (Loraine James Remix)

04. Syntax (Vinyl Bonus Track)

Hyperaesthesia EP releases on 12″ / digital via Nervous Horizon on September 25. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream opener “Thought Experiment” below.

<a href="http://nervoushorizon.bandcamp.com/album/object-blue-tsvi-hyperaesthesia-ep">object blue & TSVI – Hyperaesthesia EP by Nervous Horizon</a>