Octo Octa and Eris Drew to Release All-Vinyl ‘Fabric Presents’ Mix 'fabric presents Octo Octa & Eris Drew' is scheduled for November 27 release.

Photo Credit | Erica Génécé

Eris Drew and Octo Octa will release a Fabric Presents mix next month.

Partners both in life and music, Drew and Octo Octa, real name Maya Bouldry-Morrison, used the mix to dig deep into their vinyl collection before recording it in their cabin in the forest of New Hampshire, United States.

Over the course of nearly 70 minutes, they span house, bass, UK hardcore, and trance, selecting 21 tracks, some of which have been in their collections for decades. Records by D’Menace, Marascia, Thursday Club, and white labels like Global Method will be made available digitally for the first time.

Also included are two new original productions from the artists’ respectively. Bouldry-Morrison’s contribution, “River,” is first to appear in the mix and draws from religious connotations, with repetitive angelic vocals echoing over her signature breakbeat style. Drew’s “Reactiv-8,” available now as a single, appears towards the end as a moment for reflection.

“This mix is about letting go and trusting that change is good during a time when the very idea of hope is under challenge,” Drew and Bouldry-Morrison explain. “We are collage artists, so themes are woven throughout the mix, with narratives reappearing via our use of drops, scratches, doubles.”

Rising through the queer American DJ circuit, Drew and Bouldry-Morrison share multiple decades between them actively participating within the dance music community. They’re known for connecting their music on both a mental and physical level, drawing on themes of rituals, witchcraft, and shamanism. The transformative experience is reflected within their motto, “Your body is powerful. Be who you wanna be. Let your body be free,” which can be found on both the vinyl and CD artwork.

Tracklisting [Digital/CD]



01. Project Sound “Sweet In The Morning” (Project Sound Mix)

02. 515 Connection “Positive & Negative”

03. RM Project “Rock 2 Tha Beat” (Greenery Mix)

04. Y U QT “Fort Wibbler”

05. CZR “Structure”

06. D’Menace “I’m Great-full”

07. Octo Octa “River”

08. Vinyl Blair “Scratch N Sniff” (The One Billion Dub Mix)

09. Continous Cool “Automatic”

10. Global Method “Good Life” (Orbital Mix)

11. DJ Hyperactive “Reptilian Tank”

12. Alec Falconer “New Junk City”

13. G.O.D. “Watch Ya Bass Bins”

14. Stevie B-Zet “Everlasting Pictures” (Right Through Infinity) (Booker T.’s Everlasting Klub Mix)

15. X-press 2 “Say What!” (London Underground Mix)

16. The Two Amigos “Everybody Get Up” (Vocal Mix)

17. The Beatfreaks “Boo Dem”

18. DR Motte & Westbam “Sunshine”

19. Marascia “Genetically Changed”

20. Eris Drew “Reactiv-8”

21. Thursday Club “Dis Is Dis”

Tracklisting [Vinyl]



A1. Project Sound “Sweet In The Morning” (Project Sound Mix)

A2. G.O.D. “Watch Ya Bass Bins”

A3. Continuous Cool “Automatic”

B1. Global Method “Good Life” (Orbital Mix)

B2. Octo Octa “River”

C1. Alec Falconer “New Junk City”

C2. CZR “Structure”

C3. The Two Amigos “Everybody Get Up” (Vocal Mix)

D1. Eris Drew “Reactiv-8”

D2. Marascia “Genetically Changed”

fabric presents Octo Octa & Eris Drew is scheduled for November 27 release on CD, vinyl, and digitally. Pre-order is available here, and “Reactiv-8” is available now.