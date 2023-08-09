Octo Octa Delivers New EP 'Dreams of a Dancefloor' EP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Octo Octa, born Maya Bouldry-Morrison, will release a new EP on her own T4T LUV NRG label.

Bouldry-Morrison has spent spent the last three years “perfecting her engineering” on these three “sensual, beautiful, and enveloping” songs, we’re told.

For the opening track, “Late Night Love,” Bouldry-Morrison aims to capture not just the subjective experience of dancing together, but also what happens after the party, making love and holding her partner close.

The second track ‘Let Yourself Go!’ raises the tempo but maintains the mood of the record. We’re told to expect a “classic Octo Octa ecstatic breakbeat acid jam” written for building heat in the body.

The EP closer, “Come Here, Let’s Commune,” is an invitation to explore togetherness. The essence of the track is a gorgeous piano theme, grounded in Bouldry-Morrison’s belief that the dancefloor experience can be not only exciting and ecstatic, but also deeply moving and generative.

Bouldry-Morrison released Resonant Body, her latest album, in 2019.

Tracklisting



01. Late Night Love

02. Let Yourself Go!

03. Come Here, Let’s Commune

Dreams of a Dancefloor EP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.