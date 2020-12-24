One the Year’s Most Enigmatic Crews Lands on XLR8R+ We close the year with a collection of transfixing dub and downtempo.

We’re ready to unveil the 27th edition of XLR8R+.

As we close the curtains on 2021, we’ve decided to dedicate this edition to a tight-knit crew of artists whose downtempo explorations have been a source of solace to XLR8R through these tumultuous months. There’s exceptionally little known about them, but their origins lie in Kansas, United States, where they began sharing their work through Terry Radio, a semi-functioning internet radio station. Today, they flutter around labels like West Mineral Ltd., Experiences LTD, and Lillerne Tapes.

Yet the DIY ethos of these early years remains. Releases, which sell out quickly, are rolled out without promotion and the artists’ tendency to switch aliases means it’s impossible to identify who is who.

So we handed Pontiac Streator, one of the collective’s key members, and a recent contributor to the XLR8R podcast, the reigns to XLR8R+, and instructed them to deliver some of the group’s newest material in the form of a compilation and some mixes. He’s delivered a collection of six tracks and two mixes, spanning downtempo, dub, and ambient, from those close to him.



To protect identities and stay true to their style, we’ve swerved the usual artist profiles—but this month’s edition comes from Exael, Ben Bondy, Dj Dre, and Opheliaxz, plus Pontiac himself. As Monkey20, Pontiac has also shared a collaboration with Autobouncer620, an alias for Huerco S.

Moreover, Pontiac Streator and the crew have reimagined the XLR8R zine, turning it into the “thotty EDM magazine they always dreamed it could be.”

There are also exclusive podcasts from Benjamin Bondy and Special Guest DJ, another member. (You can hear Pontiac Streator’s XLR8R podcast here, and Exael’s here, for those who want to dig in even deeper.)

As requested by Pontiac, this is all the information you’ll receive, so dive in and hear for yourself.

Mastering by Kamran Sadeghi.

Tracklisting

01. Exael “L-theanine”

02. Pontiac Streator x Dj Dre “Rain Pod”

03. Opheliaxz “Dripped Honey”

04. Autobouncer620 x Monkey20 “Brek (Zoner Why)”

05. Ben Bondy “Poison The Well”

06. Opheliaxz x Ben Bondy “Dust on the Floor”

Extras

01. Benjamin Bondy XLR8R Podcast (Scheduled for 2021)

02. Special Guest DJ XLR8R Podcast (Scheduled for 2021)

