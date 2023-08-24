Oneohtrix Point Never Next on Warp with New Album
'Again' LP is scheduled for September 29 release.
Daniel Lopatin, better known as Oneohtrix Point Never, will release a new album via Warp.
Again follows on from 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. In Lopatin’s words, it’s a “speculative autobiography” with his “trademark melodic touch.”
Much like 2015’s Garden of Delete, Again germinated as a collaboration between Lopatin’s current and younger selves, but this time it’s a meditation on his musical identity during young adulthood from the perspective of middle age.
“The album imagines what might have been, as the musician made his music through space and time,” we’re told. “Which decisions foreclosed some realities? What might those other worlds have sounded like?”
The album’s artwork features an original sculpture by Matias Falkbakken, photographed by Vegard Kleven.
Tracklisting
01. Elseware
02. Again
03. World Outside
04. Krumville
05. Locrian Midwest
06. Plastic Antique
07. Gray Subviolet
08. The Body Trail
09. Nightmare Paint
10. Memories Of Music
11. On An Axis
12. Ubiquity Road
13. A Barely Lit Path
Again LP is scheduled for September 29 release. You can watch an album trailer below and pre-order here.
Photo: Andrew Strasser & Shawn Lovejoy / Joe Perri