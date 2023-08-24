Oneohtrix Point Never Next on Warp with New Album 'Again' LP is scheduled for September 29 release.

Daniel Lopatin, better known as Oneohtrix Point Never, will release a new album via Warp.

Again follows on from 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. In Lopatin’s words, it’s a “speculative autobiography” with his “trademark melodic touch.”

Much like 2015’s Garden of Delete, Again germinated as a collaboration between Lopatin’s current and younger selves, but this time it’s a meditation on his musical identity during young adulthood from the perspective of middle age.

“The album imagines what might have been, as the musician made his music through space and time,” we’re told. “Which decisions foreclosed some realities? What might those other worlds have sounded like?”

The album’s artwork features an original sculpture by Matias Falkbakken, photographed by Vegard Kleven.

Tracklisting



01. Elseware

02. Again

03. World Outside

04. Krumville

05. Locrian Midwest

06. Plastic Antique

07. Gray Subviolet

08. The Body Trail

09. Nightmare Paint

10. Memories Of Music

11. On An Axis

12. Ubiquity Road

13. A Barely Lit Path

Again LP is scheduled for September 29 release. You can watch an album trailer below and pre-order here.

Photo: Andrew Strasser & Shawn Lovejoy / Joe Perri