Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin Details ‘Uncut Gems’ Original Soundtrack 'Uncut Gems: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' lands December 13 via Warp.

Photo: Mary Kang

Daniel Lopatin will release his score to Josh and Benny Safdie’s latest film, “Uncut Gems,” on December 13 via Warp, the same day the film is released in U.S. theatres.

The film stars Adam Sandler, NBA player Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Julia Fox, and has screened at the Telluride, Toronto, and New York film festivals. The hypnotic crime thriller follows Sandler’s Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score, on a twisted odyssey in pursuit of the windfall of a lifetime.

Daniel Lopatin, known as Oneohtrix Point Never, previously worked on the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time” in 2017, for which he earned the Best Soundtrack Award at Cannes Film Festival.

Tracklisting

01. The Ballad Of Howie Bling

02. Pure Elation

03. Followed

04. The Bet Hits

05. High Life

06. No Vacation

07. School Play

08. Fuck You Howard

09. Smoothie

10. Back To Roslyn

11. The Fountain

12. Powerade

13. Windows

14. Buzz Me Out

15. The Blade

16. Mohegan Suite

17. Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack lands December 13 via Warp, with pre-order here.