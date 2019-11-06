Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin Details ‘Uncut Gems’ Original Soundtrack
'Uncut Gems: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' lands December 13 via Warp.
Daniel Lopatin will release his score to Josh and Benny Safdie’s latest film, “Uncut Gems,” on December 13 via Warp, the same day the film is released in U.S. theatres.
The film stars Adam Sandler, NBA player Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Julia Fox, and has screened at the Telluride, Toronto, and New York film festivals. The hypnotic crime thriller follows Sandler’s Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score, on a twisted odyssey in pursuit of the windfall of a lifetime.
Daniel Lopatin, known as Oneohtrix Point Never, previously worked on the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time” in 2017, for which he earned the Best Soundtrack Award at Cannes Film Festival.
Tracklisting
01. The Ballad Of Howie Bling
02. Pure Elation
03. Followed
04. The Bet Hits
05. High Life
06. No Vacation
07. School Play
08. Fuck You Howard
09. Smoothie
10. Back To Roslyn
11. The Fountain
12. Powerade
13. Windows
14. Buzz Me Out
15. The Blade
16. Mohegan Suite
17. Uncut Gems
Uncut Gems: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack lands December 13 via Warp, with pre-order here.