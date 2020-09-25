Oneohtrix Point Never’s New Warp Album is Inspired by Classic American Radio 'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never' LP is scheduled for October 30 release.

Photo: David Brandon Geeting

Oneohtrix Point Never will release Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, a new album on Warp.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, the name a reference to a misheard play on words of Boston’s Magic 106.7, is a nostalgic body of work that collages maximalist baroque-pop within atmospheric glitter. Across 17 tracks, Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, synthesizes all elements of his previous material to craft a cohesive humanistic work, the British label says.

The album’s structure loosely summons the broadcasting logic of radio day parts, starting in the morning and ending overnight, latticed together with kaleidoscopic, twitchy transformations.

Across the album, Lopatin collages archival recordings of various American FM stations’ “format flips,” in which DJ sign-offs collide with advertisements and self-help mantras to form darkly humorous reflections on American music culture.

Accompanying the announcement, Lopatin has shared the Drive Time Suite of “Cross Talk I,” “Auto & Allo,” and “Long Road Home,” which includes vocals by Caroline Polachek.

At the end of 2019, Lopatin soundtracked the Safdie Brothers’ noir thriller “Uncut Gems.” His last studio album, Age Of, came out on Warp in 2018.

Tracklisting



01. Cross Talk I

02. Auto & Allo

03. Long Road Home

04. Cross Talk II

05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore

06. Bow Ecco

07. The Whether Channel

08. No Nightmares

09. Cross Talk III

10. Tales From The Trash Stratum

11. Answering Machine

12. Imago

13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys

14. Lost But Never Alone

15. Shifting

16. Wave Idea

17. Nothing’s Special

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never LP is scheduled for October 30 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Cross Talk I,” “Auto & Allo,” and “Long Road Home” below.