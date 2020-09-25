Oneohtrix Point Never’s New Warp Album is Inspired by Classic American Radio
'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never' LP is scheduled for October 30 release.
Oneohtrix Point Never will release Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, a new album on Warp.
Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, the name a reference to a misheard play on words of Boston’s Magic 106.7, is a nostalgic body of work that collages maximalist baroque-pop within atmospheric glitter. Across 17 tracks, Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, synthesizes all elements of his previous material to craft a cohesive humanistic work, the British label says.
The album’s structure loosely summons the broadcasting logic of radio day parts, starting in the morning and ending overnight, latticed together with kaleidoscopic, twitchy transformations.
Across the album, Lopatin collages archival recordings of various American FM stations’ “format flips,” in which DJ sign-offs collide with advertisements and self-help mantras to form darkly humorous reflections on American music culture.
Accompanying the announcement, Lopatin has shared the Drive Time Suite of “Cross Talk I,” “Auto & Allo,” and “Long Road Home,” which includes vocals by Caroline Polachek.
At the end of 2019, Lopatin soundtracked the Safdie Brothers’ noir thriller “Uncut Gems.” His last studio album, Age Of, came out on Warp in 2018.
Tracklisting
01. Cross Talk I
02. Auto & Allo
03. Long Road Home
04. Cross Talk II
05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore
06. Bow Ecco
07. The Whether Channel
08. No Nightmares
09. Cross Talk III
10. Tales From The Trash Stratum
11. Answering Machine
12. Imago
13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys
14. Lost But Never Alone
15. Shifting
16. Wave Idea
17. Nothing’s Special
Magic Oneohtrix Point Never LP is scheduled for October 30 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Cross Talk I,” “Auto & Allo,” and “Long Road Home” below.