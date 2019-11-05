Jack Michael’s New Orbital London EP Features a Desert Sound Colony Remix 'Forever with Violet' EP is out now on vinyl only.

Orbital London‘s new Jack Michael EP comes with a classy remix from Desert Sound Colony.

Forever with Violet is full of purposeful basslines, breaks, and garage drums perfect for the rave and a must-have for all the garage and dub heads out there.

Jack Michael, real name Jack Ayre, has been making some serious noise recently with several contributions to V/A compilations, and his outings on Orbital London. He also contributed a track, titled “From London,” to the latest edition of XLR8R+, which you can hear at the bottom of this article.

Born in 2018, Orbital London has now released three EPs, all from Jack Michael, one split with Harry Wills. The UK label has had support from Vera, Binh, DJ Masda, Craig Richards, Nicolas Lutz, Herodot, Alexandra, and more, and the first two EPs have sold out in stores, so be sure to get your hands on this one quick.

Tracklisting

A1. Bad Bwoi Sound (Original Mix)

A2. Bad Bwoi Sound (Desert Sound Colony Remix)

B1. Menace

B2. On The Block

Forever with Violet EP is out now on vinyl only. You can hear clips of the tracks below.

The 16th edition of XLR8R+ is a UK edition featuring cuts from Leif, Jack Michael, and Alec Falconer. Download them by subscribing to XLR8R+ here.