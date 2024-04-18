Or:la Next on Fabric Originals 'Moonlight Crush' EP is scheduled for April 25 release.

Or:la will release a new EP on fabric Originals.

Moonlight Crush was created to be experienced in a club or rave, which is where Or:la, real name Orlagh Dooley, feels most at home. The heavy rhythmic synths and organs are reminiscent of losing yourself on the dancefloor, the scent of smoke machines and sweat is thick in the air, lit only by the hint of a full moon.

Now based in Liverpool, Dooley has become an integral part to the local clubbing community scene as a promoter. She’s known for her diverse showcasing of genres, across UK bass, tribal house, deep house, breakbeat, acid, and ’90s techno.

To coincide with the announcement, she has shared “A Howl’s A Howl,” a single that was inspired by the historic and now-extinct native wolves in the UK and Ireland, and their prominence in Irish Mythology.

Tracklisting

01. A Howl’s A Howl

02. Moonlight Crush

03. Moonlight Crush (Floating Away Dub)

Moonlight Crush EP is scheduled for April 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “A Howl’s A Howl” via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://orla-ceadmusic.bandcamp.com/album/moonlight-crush">Moonlight Crush by Or:la</a>