Overmono to Release Debut Album 'Good Lies' LP is scheduled for May 13 release.

Photo: Elliott Morgan

Overmono, the collaboration of Tom and Ed Russell, will release their debut album via XL Recordings.

Good Lies follows a run of ground-breaking club EPs between 2020 and 2022, including Cash Romantic, Everything U Need, Diamond Cut / Bby, and “Blind Date,” a collaboration with Joy Orbison.

Across 12 tracks, it remoulds and interweaves captivating vocal cuts into a series of multi-genre electronic sounds that flits effortlessly between euphoria and melancholy.

“Across the last two years, we have spent so much time on the road, making music whenever we could,” Overmono have said in a statement. “Moving around all the time was always really inspiring and got us experimenting a lot and having fun with how we created chords or chopped and pitched vocals. This album is really a letter of love to the journey so far and marks where we want to take things.”

Alongside the announcement, Overmono has shared “Is U” with a cinematic new visual, shot and directed by long-time collaborator, photographer, and film-maker Rollo Jackson.

You can hear one of the other album tracks, “Walk Thru Water,” too.

Tracklisting

01. Feelings Plain

02. Arla Fearn

03. Good Lies

04. Walk Thru Water

05. Cold Blooded

06. Skulled

07. Sugarushhh

08. Calon

09. Is U

10. Vermonly

11. So U Kno

12. Calling Out

Good Lies LP is scheduled for May 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Is U” below and pre-order here.