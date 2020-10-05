Overmono’s New Single Marks a New Beginning for the British Pair 'Everything U Need' single is available now on XL Recordings.

Overmono have released “Everything U Need,” a new track on XL Recordings.

“Everything U Need” is the first track the pair of Truss and Tessela, brothers Tom and Ed Russell, have released since lockdown began, when they were able to fully commit their energy to their London studio. This allowed them to determine exactly what Overmono’s music should be, they say. “Our work together had so far been about exploring and defining what Overmono is… and we feel like we’ve got this now.”

The track is taken from a forthcoming EP of the same name. Somewhat serendipitously, an early version of the track was the last thing the duo were able to perform live, at London’s Printworks in March. The finished version along with the other tracks on the EP represent a marriage of everything Overmono have done previously, we’re told.

The EP comes topped off with artwork from Rollo Jackson.

Everything U Need single is available now on XL Recordings. You can pre-order the EP here and steam the single below. A tracklisting will be added as it comes available.