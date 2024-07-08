Pacific Rhythm Welcomes ZG (a.ka. Zansika Lachhani and Grant) For New Album 'Out Of The Unknown' LP is available now.

Pacific Rhythm has released a new album from ZG, a collaborative effort from Zansika Lachhani and Grant (a.k.a Tony from Frank & Tony).

Out Of The Unknown is the followup to the duo’s first self-titled LP that landed back on New York label Scissor and Thread in 2022.

Over the course of seven tracks, ZG takes their sound “a step further,” we’re told, building rich, deep, and complex rhythm patterns with the voice of Lachhani.

For more information on Grant, check out his XLR8R podcast of swinging house here.

Tracklisting

01. Feels Like Home

02. Good Feeling

03. Meet You There

04. Call To Mind

05. Left Outside

06. The Rising

08. Believe If You Can See

Out Of The Unknown LP is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.

<a href="https://pacificrhythm.bandcamp.com/album/out-of-the-unknown">Out Of The Unknown by ZG</a>