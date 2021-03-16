PAN Welcomes Ziúr for Third Album 'Antifate' LP is scheduled for May 7 release.

Photo: Matt Lambert

PAN has announced a new album from Ziúr, an experimental producer based in Berlin, Germany.

Antifate is the third album that Ziúr has released, following two on Planet Mu. On 2019’s ATØ, she re-introduced songs to her canon, contorting her vocals over an electronic backdrop, and with Antifate she takes this idea further, pushing abstracted pop forms into mists of digital euphoria and extracting unexpected instrumental flourishes.

“Electronic instrumentation is melted into acoustic sounds and vice-versa, creating a breathing organic universe that’s entirely Ziúr’s,” we’re told.

The album title references a mythical land where wine flows freely and houses are made of cake. With this in mind, Ziúr crafts a soundtrack that’s “fantastical and magical, hinged on the idea of closeness and connection at a time when distance is mandatory,” the Germany label tells XLR8R.

A longtime fixture in Berlin’s nightlife, Ziúr has cut through decades of threads to arrive on a sound that accurately represents her journey. She’s founder and resident DJ of Boo-Hoo, a series of club nights championing diverse lineups. Alongside Julianna Huxtable, she forms Off License, an audiovisual collaboration, and the two performed last October in collaboration with visual artist Theresa Baumgartner.

The album was mastered by Rashad Becker, and it follows Patrick Belega’s Blutt on PAN, scheduled for April release.

Tracklisting

01. Alive, Unless?

02. Orange Cream Drip

03. Antifate

04. Gravity’s Gravity, Clout is Clout

05. Fringe Casual

06. Aid Is What It Is

07. Sister Lava

08. Aka Doctor Opp

09. The Dip

10. The Carry

Antifate LP is scheduled for May 7 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream the title-track below.

<a href="https://ziurinhell.bandcamp.com/album/antifate">Antifate by Ziúr</a>