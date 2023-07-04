Pangaea Reveals First Album in Seven Years 'Changing Channels' LP is scheduled for October 6 release.

Pangaea, otherwise known as Kevin McAuley, will release a new album.

2023 will be 16 years since Pangaea’s first release for Hessle Audio, the label he co-founded with Pearson Sound and Ben UFO, and Changing Channels represents some of his most intentional, club-ready work. We’re told to expect a “jolting reminder that functional doesn’t mean complacent.”

While the title suggests a transition, the album sits within McAuley’s catalog of assertive, grooving tracks on Hessle and his own imprint, Hadal. “The LP to me feels like it’s distilled all the different elements of my music over the past 15 years, probably my most complete record to date,” he says.

It follows 2016’s In Drum Play, his last album, and 2012’s Release. He has since released EPs on Hessle Audio and Hadal.

Tracklisting



01. Installation

02. Hole Away

03. If

04. The Slip

05. Changing Channels

06. Squid

07. Bad Lines

Changing Channels LP is scheduled for October 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Installation,” “Hole Away,” and “Changing Channels” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://pangaeauk.bandcamp.com/album/changing-channels">Changing Channels by Pangaea</a>