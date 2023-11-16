Paranoid London to Release New Album 'Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers' LP is scheduled for February 9 release.

Paranoid London, the electronic band of Gerardo Delgado and Quinn Whalley, will release a new album.

Delgado and Whalley have become synonymous with stripping acid house back down to its basics.

Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers, their new album, follows on from 2019’s PL and a bunch of singles and edits. It’s inspired by early ‘90s British progressive house on the likes of Sabres of Paradise Records and Guerilla Records and presents “a step up on their production while the anarchic attitude remains unaltered, unadulterated, and undiluted” we’re told.

“The album has a slightly more hi-hi sound than previous efforts, but retains the urgency and punk rock attitude that we’re known for,” Whalley says.

As expected, Delgado and Whalley have recruited a bunch of special guests on vocals including Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, US house veteran Monica “DJ Genesis” Lockett, and Jennifer Touch.

Tracklisting

01. People (Ah Yeah) with Bobby Gillespie

02. Love One Self with Joe Love

03. Up Is Down with DJ Genesis

04. Steal & Adapt(or)

05. Start To Fade with Josh Caffe

06. Help

07. Fields Of Fire with Jennifer Touch

08. GRNDR

09. Touch The State Of That with Jennifer Touch

10. The Motion with Mutado Pintado

11. Fuse

12. Suck A Dick with Mutado Pintado

Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers LP is scheduled for February 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Love One Self” in full via the player below and pre-order here.