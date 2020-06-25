patten’s New Album is Entirely Beatless 'GLOW' LP is out on July 3 via 555-5555.

patten will release a new album next month, titled GLOW.

Created entirely during lockdown, GLOW surfs austere, emotive landscapes, with slowly unwinding clusters of interlocking melodies, melding metal riffs, modern classical atmospheres, elegiac synthesizers, shoegaze guitars, and overdriven basslines. It’s entirely beatless, and follows last year’s FLEX, also on 555-5555, and 2016’s Ψ on Warp, which stemmed from live performance.

Hailing from London, patten began releasing in 2006. Whereas previously the project was helmed by a producer known only as “D” and a guest vocalist, including on 2017’s Requiem EP, it’s now a solo project purveying an ultramodern potent strain of shapeshifting, prismatic club music.

GLOW forms 555-5555’s second release, after FLEX.

Tracklisting



01. Clandestine Modal

02. Screen Burn

03. Rorschach

04. Lavender Crest

05. Heat Transfer

06. Soft Power

07. Memory Palace

08. Chronoblur

09. Valley Commerce

10. Neck Tat

11. Epoch

12. Mission Creep

13. Lariat

13. Axial Tilt

GLOW LP is out digitally on July 3 via 555-5555. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and hear “Soft Power” below.