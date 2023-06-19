Peggy Gou Releases New Single on XL Recordings '(It Goes Like) Nanana' is available now.

Peggy Gou has returned with her first new music on XL Recordings.

Following in the footsteps of previous Peggy Gou anthems, on her own Gudu Records and Ninja Tune, “(It Goes Like) Nanana” features Gou herself on vocals. It’s the first track to be released from her upcoming debut album.

“There’s a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth, and excitement when you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself,” Gou says. “It’s difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’”

Tracklisting

01. (It Goes Like) Nanana

‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ is available now. You can stream the video below.

Photo: Johnga Park