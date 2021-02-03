Peru’s Sofia Kourtesis Next on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour 'Fresia Magdalena' EP is scheduled for March 19 release.

Sofia Kourtesis will release a new EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour label, following in the footsteps of DJ Boring, Dauwd, Minimal Violence, and Machine Woman.

Fresia Magdalena follows Kourtesis’ breakout EP Sarita Colonia, released in January 2020, and it’s deeply rooted in her native Peru. She began making the EP during one of her regular extended trips home, and starting with a collection of field recordings around the city of Lima where her family currently live, and specifically Magdalena, their district. “I look at songs like a collage,” she says, “I put all the samples at the forefront and create music around them.” She finished the EP in Berlin, Germany, where she lives.

Alongside the announcement, Kourtesis shared lead track “La Perla,” which is the first time she’s sung on a track, although she has sampled her voice before. Her dream is to develop a live show and she created “La Perla” with that in mind. The song is about staring at the sea, which is the first thing she’ll do when she returns to Peru. She wrote it after losing her father to leukaemia.

Fresia Magdalena is a collection of vibrant dance music that gets under the skin and lifts the mood with distinctive and addictive flourishes, but what makes it unique is “the life bubbling under the surface of the collection as a whole,” the label explains. “The influences, passions, and relationships of Kourtesis as a person are behind every moment—a fierce call to action softened and presented with the warmth of family and home.”

Tracklisting



01. La Perla

02. By Your Side

03. Nicolas

04. Juntos

05. Dakotas

Fresia Magdalena EP is scheduled for March 19 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “La Perla” in full below.

