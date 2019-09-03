Pessimist and Loop Faction Focus on ‘Existential Crisis of Climate Change’ on New Album 'We All Have An Impact (Even Hippies Do)' LP lands on October 11.

Pessimist has teamed up with Loop Faction (together known as Boreal Massif) on a new album called We All Have An Impact (Even Hippies Do).

The 12-track album is the third release on Pessimist Productions, following a collaborative LP between Pessimist and Karim Maas. As the title suggests, it focuses on the destruction of the natural world and our ecosystems, and aims to show that there’s more to electronic music than a shallow and empty narrative. It’s built from field recordings and a palette of trip-hop and drum & bass influences. “This is raw, unpolished, anarcho-electronics and not one to sleep on,” the label explains.

Pessimist and Loop Faction have collaborated on Cylon Recordings under a different alias, but this is their first time working as Boreal Massif.

“No one is perfect, certainly not me and also not Reuben (a.k.a Loop Faction). I think in this modern technological world, it seems people are so distracted, not many people go out to the British countryside anymore, they’d rather take a photo of themselves in a mirror.” — Pessimist

Tracklisting

A1. We All Have An Impact

A2. Low Forties

A3. Dew Point Rising

A4. Angel Of Dub

A5. Weather In August

A6. Deerhound

B1. Black Rapids

B2. The Brink Of Extinction

B3. Fast Fashion

B4. Artificial World (A Manmade Catastrophe)

B5. Somewhere In Galicia

B6. Spatial Patterns

We All Have An Impact (Even Hippies Do) lands on October 11 on and digital formats. Meanwhile you can stream a trailer below.