Phaeleh and Throwing Snow Remix Black Square 'Coral Blues' is out on February 21.

Black Square will release the first single from his upcoming second album, Beggars Opera, featuring remixes from Phaeleh and Throwing Snow.

Coral Blues features the achingly soulful vocals of Laville, who recently released his debut album on Acid Jazz Records and has toured and collaborated with John Legend, Foreign Beggars, and Ask Walker to name but a few. The single is a slice of modern, song-based breakbeat, and comes with a supporting video produced by Friend London, known for their work for Childish Gambino, Charlie XCX, and Christine & The Queens.

Phaeleh is on remix duties, plus there’s a more dancefloor-friendly re-work from Throwing Snow.

Beggars Opera LP is scheduled for April release.

Tracklisting



01. Coral Blues feat. Laville (Original)

02. Coral Blues feat. Laville (Phaeleh Remix)

03. Coral Blues feat. Laville (Throwing Snow Remix)

Coral Blues is out on February 21 on Blind Colour, with clips below.