Phase Fatale Explores "Sonic Warfare and Functional Dance Music" on New Ostgut Ton Album

Photo | Cristina Cipriani

Phase Fatale (real name Hayden Payne) will put out his second full-length via Ostgut Ton’s main label.

Scanning Backwards is described by the Berlin label as “music about control.” Using the connection between weaponized sound and psychological manipulation as a conceptual foundation, Payne explores the ways in which music, particularly sub frequencies, are used to influence thinking and synchronize emotions and behavior.



Over eight tracks, the Berghain resident draws on his background as both a guitarist and sound engineer to create a heady mix of broken rhythms, noise-, and shoegaze-inflected techno, often at slower tempos. “The result is music with space and pace to expand, highlighting the intense rushes of frequencies found in both sonic warfare and functional dance music,” Ostgut Ton adds.

Payne tailored all tracks to sound a certain way in Berghain, “something I figured out through years of dancing in the middle of the floor, DJing as a resident, and investigating what frequencies really penetrate the body,” he explains. “This includes speech and high-frequency, brain-penetrating instrumentation, and drilling textures that I had not utilized so often before, but which I think also have an effect on thought and memory.”

Redeemer, Phase Fatale’s debut album, arrived in 2017 on Hospital Productions.

Tracklisting

A1. Velvet Imprints

A2. Binding by Oath

B1. Polystyrene

B2. During the Freezing Process

C1. Mass Deception

C2. Proxy Contact

D1. De-patterning

D2. Splintered Heels

Scanning Backwards LP is out on January 24 via Ostgut Ton.