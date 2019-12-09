Phil Moffa Launches New Label with Two Albums of Ambient, Abstract, and Noise 'Meditations for Peace' and 'Pieces for Painting' are out January 1, 2020.

On January 1, 2020, Phil Moffa will launch Butcha Sound Records with two albums totaling five hours of ambient, abstract, and noise.

Album number one, Meditations for Peace, consists of over two hours of ambient pieces intended to “manifest peace in your life and the world around you,” Moffa says. The songs are intended to serve as a focal point for your meditation practice or drifting off into the greater subconscious.

“I came up with the idea for this collection after getting home from the memorial held for David Mancuso in February, 2017,” Moffa adds. “I thought about his message, the therapeutic power of music, and bringing people together through sound and environment. I realized the importance of making and playing music with intent, and I was incredibly moved by what I experienced that night and at The Loft the times that I’ve been.” That evening, Moffa recorded tracks three and four, “David’s Memorial” and “Diverse People Dancing Together for Social Progress.”

The second album, Pieces for Painting, is a noise-based head trip and is more rough around the edges. Moffa writes: “Speaking to my painter friends over the years helped me to realize this project. These are pieces I imagine would be interesting to have on in your art studio while you work.” This includes two hours of equipment abuse and misuse, late-night journeys into the abyss, and the audio component of several art installations.

The covers were conceived by Moffa’s longtime friend and collaborator Greg MacAvoy, who created the watercolor, gouache, and ink paintings. Limited edition 12” x 12” photographic prints are available from the Butcha Sound Bandcamp page, as well as 2xCD for each album.

Future releases on Butcha Sound Records include several EPs by Moffa featuring his own collage art as the covers.

Tracklistings

Meditations for Peace

01. Harmony for Disarmament

02. Tape Meditation #17

03. David’s Memorial

04. Diverse People Dancing Together for Social Progress

05. Lower East Side Meditation

06. What Are Clouds?

07. Lakehouse Meditation

08. Legend No. 1

09. Neither Rain nor Snow

10. Oscillation #7

11. 3 A.M. In Tunisia

12. Reverb Summit Theme

13. Rhodes Meditation #21, Pt. 1

14. Rhodes Meditation #21, Pt. 2

15. Tape Meditation #19

Pieces for Panting

01. Feedback from Anywhere

02. What Is Heard

03. Operator #1

04. Tension

05. Hill of Mirrors

06. Resonator Experiment #3

07. To the Furthest Depths

08. Vertigo

09. Dimension of Imagination

10. Micro Cosmic

11. ENO-UGH (Recital)

12. One for the Angels

13. Rhodes Reversal

14. Warm Wave Ambience

15. Psycho Glitch

16. The Amplifier That Plays When No One Is Around

17. Trans4mation Speaker #4 (Radio Edit)

18. Tape #18

19. Lowdown

20. Planetarium Experiment #5

