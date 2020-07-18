Philadelphia’s Lil’Dave Shares Collection of Beats, Chops, and Flips 'Play It Safe' is available digitally now.

Lil’Dave has released Play It Safe, a collection of beats, chops, and flips, available now on Bandcamp.

Lil’Dave is a beat-maker from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with roots in in hip-hop but most widely known for his electronic escapades through house, broken beat, brazilia, acid jazz, funk, UK-inspired soul, and rare groove. Earlier this year, he released OhMyGoodness, with its bubbling bass lines, broken drums, and neo soul vibes, and Re​-​Fixes, comprising three soulful dancefloor-ready edits with a little extra thump. Included is a classy rework of AndersonPaak’s “Reachin’ 2 Much.”

Play It Safe has been mastered by DJ Phillip Lee.

Tracklisting



01. Bus Driver’s Theme (intro)

02. Willing To Lose

03. Eye For An I

04. Car Ride

05. My Fire Is Lit

06. Uhuru Slap

07. Distanced

08. So Involved

09. In The Park

10. Chess Game

11. Me Yay Yay

12. Run The Boom

13. Ending Credits

Play It Safe is available digitally now, with a stream below.

<a href="http://lildavemusic.bandcamp.com/album/play-it-safe">Play It Safe by lil'dave</a>