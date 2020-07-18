Philadelphia’s Lil’Dave Shares Collection of Beats, Chops, and Flips
'Play It Safe' is available digitally now.
Lil’Dave has released Play It Safe, a collection of beats, chops, and flips, available now on Bandcamp.
Lil’Dave is a beat-maker from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with roots in in hip-hop but most widely known for his electronic escapades through house, broken beat, brazilia, acid jazz, funk, UK-inspired soul, and rare groove. Earlier this year, he released OhMyGoodness, with its bubbling bass lines, broken drums, and neo soul vibes, and Re-Fixes, comprising three soulful dancefloor-ready edits with a little extra thump. Included is a classy rework of AndersonPaak’s “Reachin’ 2 Much.”
Play It Safe has been mastered by DJ Phillip Lee.
Tracklisting
01. Bus Driver’s Theme (intro)
02. Willing To Lose
03. Eye For An I
04. Car Ride
05. My Fire Is Lit
06. Uhuru Slap
07. Distanced
08. So Involved
09. In The Park
10. Chess Game
11. Me Yay Yay
12. Run The Boom
13. Ending Credits
Play It Safe is available digitally now, with a stream below.