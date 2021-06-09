Philadelphia’s Moor Mother Signs to ANTI-Records with Mesmerizing Single 'Zami' is available now.

Photo: Bob Sweeney

Philadelphia poet and musician Moor Mother has signed with Epitaph‘s ANTI-Records with Zami, a new single.

“Zami” was produced by Moor Mother’s regular collaborator, Madam Data, and it’s characterised by grinding, swelling synths below softer, ambient tones. It follows a prolific run of releases for Moor Mother, real name Camae Ayewa, which includes the solo albums Circuit City and Clepsydra, and her billy woods collaborative album, BRASS. Then there was the debut from her new group project, Moor Jewelry. On top of that, she’s launched a series of releases with Olof Melander, titled Anthologia, which raises money for disability justice.

Explaining the direction of the new work, Moor Mother says: “Using the lenses of Black Quantum Futurism, the lyrics speak to Time and Space, injustice, racism, erasure of African identity. ‘Zami’ speaks of agency and something beyond freedom. It speaks of another future. It speaks about connections free from the stains of colonialism. It speaks about the expansive temporalities of Afro Diasporan people around the world.”

Tracklisting



01. Zami

Zami is available now. You can stream the video below and order it here.