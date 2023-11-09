Pianist Kelly Moran is Back with a New EP 'Vesela' EP is scheduled for November 17 release.

Kelly Moran will release her first new music in five years.

Using a programmable Yamaha player piano known as the disklavier, on Vesela Moran breaks from the disklavier’s technical potential in favor of “recreating the humanity of her own playing,” we’re told.

The release is inspired by the devastation of heartbreak and Moran’s desire to venture deeper into turbulent emotions, rather than running from them. Its compositions are “tender and bare,” and meant to be a source of comfort to both hear and play.

Set apart from Vesela’s title track and its paired composition, “Soft Focus,” is “Medusa,” which draws from and expands upon a short, minimal composition by Ryuichi Sakamoto that he originally created for an augmented reality art exhibit. Moran was commissioned to expand upon Sakamoto’s initial work, and her intricate recomposition features intricate layers of softly arpeggiated raindrop chords that twinkle and burst across a vast horizon.

Vesela was mastered by Telefon Tel Aviv’s Joshua Eustis and will be available as a digital release via Warp Records.

Tracklisting



01. Vesela

02. Soft Focus

03. Medusa (Variations on a theme by Sakamoto)

Vesela EP is scheduled for November 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://kellymoran.bandcamp.com/album/vesela">Vesela by kelly moran</a>

Photo: Sophie Leetmaa