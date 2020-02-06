Pioneering Electroacoustic Composer Kaffe Matthews Signs to Objects Limited for New Album 'Foreigner' LP is out April 10.

Objects Limited will present the new album of pioneering electroacoustic composer Kaffe Matthews, titled Foreigner.

Foreigner, a two-track release, stems from Matthews finding an Italian-made ELKA 400 electric accordion organ in a second-hand Ghent shop some years ago, and it marks the start of a series of releases, all using the organ in some way.

Each track is made from a sonification of the word foreigner, inspired by Matthew’s life in Berlin. “I was born British and even though I’ve had the privilege of living and working all over the world, I’ve never lived in another country for more than a few months,” she explains. “In 2017, I discovered by chance that Berlin offered me something I couldn’t find in London. At the same time, I realised that even though this is still Europe, it was about time I became a foreigner. I learnt a little of what it’s like living in another culture with another language I didn’t understand and I struggled with the details of borders and different governmental laws to be able to live in another land.”

Now in Berlin, and with the space to explore the ELKA whilst struggling with the practicalities of moving there, she decided to create the idea of a random line drawn in space that clusters of sounds gather at and attempt to cross. “What happens?,” she asked herself. “Shivering bodies of ELKA notes do this well as each one is changed in presence and outcome due to what else is with them and when and where they are,” she continues. “This process also makes its own music that morphs into rolling landscapes and sculpture, shifting from movement to moments of stasis if you can but sit down to listen.”

Matthews has a colorful background including a degree in Zoology, her architectural compositions working in the Galapagos with sharks, and more recent work with sonic bikes and The Bicrophonic Research Institute. Her live performances are central to her work, as documented across numerous solo and collaborative albums on her own label, Annette Works, since the ’90s. Her many awards include a BAFTA with Mandy McIntosh and Zeena Parkins. You can read more about her work here.

Tracklisting



01. Foreigner A

02. Foreigner B

Foreigner LP is out April 10 via Objects Limited.