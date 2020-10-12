Pîrvu Next on DeWalta’s Meander With Double-Vinyl EP '1.9.3.6.' is set to drop on October 16.

Pîrvu is next up on DeWalta’s Meander label with a double-vinyl EP, 1.9.3.6.

The EP follows recent releases by Alci (Can’t Dance EP) and Ludwig & Sallaerts (Entre-Acte LP) on Meander, and it’s comprised of seven varied tracks that trace modern house lines, while also touching on downtempo and ambient.

Pîrvu, who has been releasing music for no more than a year, is a resident of Guesthouse in Bucharest, Romania. He’s inspired by UK sounds of the ’90s, and also makes music as The Apricots with Alexandra, combining experimental tunes with jazz, trip-hop, and hip-hop. This year, Pîrvu has already released EPs on Herodot’s Unanim Records and Clovis and Matt Foley’s Understory.

Tracklisting



A1. C’est La Vie Tu Joci Parșiv

A2. 1.9.

B1. Test

B2. Jump

C. Simpozion

D1. Condimental

D2. 3.9.

1.9.3.6. EP will be released on October 16 on two 180-gram records, encased in a sleeve with full cover artwork. You can pre-order the EP via Decks Records, with snippets streaming via the player below.