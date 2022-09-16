Plaid Next on Warp with 11th Album 'Feorm Falorx' LP is scheduled for November 11 release.

Plaid, the British duo of Ed Handley and Andy Turner, will release a new album on Warp in November.

Described by Warp as “playful and wondrous,” Feorm Falorx is Plaid’s 11th album. Though it’s generally gentler than the dark angularity of its predecessor, Polymer, it’s no less deep, and maintains the same melodicism.

Here the duo manage to sound “cutting edge, but also warm, human, and nostalgic, purveying a sort of high-tech-retro-futurism,” we’re told. Across the 10 tracks, there’s a a line traceable right back to the early hip-hop of their youth and the sounds of the ’60s and ’70s that inspired them.

The album lands on the cusp of the pair’s 30th year with Warp. It was made with the assistance of AI tools, as were the album artwork and press photos.

For more information on Plaid, check out their XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Perspex

02. Modenet

03. Wondergan

04. C.A.

05. Cwtchr

06. Nightcrawler feat. Mason Bee

07. Bowl

08. Return to Return

09. Tomason

10. Wide I’s

Feorm Falorx LP is scheduled for November 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “C.A.” in full below and pre-order here.