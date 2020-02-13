Planet Mu Welcomes Portuguese Composer FARWARMTH for Debut Album 'Momentary Glow' LP is out April 3

Portuguese composer Afonso Ferreira (a.k.a. FARWARMTH) will release his debut album through Planet Mu, titled Momentary Glow.

Ferreira is known for his work in duos HRNS and PURGA, and as part of the collective 00:NEKYIA. He’s been working on Momentary Glow for over four years, sourcing recordings of friends and family in improvised sessions with cello, flute, and accordion, while he played on keyboards.

Ferreira’s music is made by carefully processing and rendering this source material. He talks about the compositions in terms of emotional resonance, the construction of “connections between time, people and sound,” and the sessions which make up this album being about “emotional exchange, that gave away to something I did not imagine I could’ve reached alone.”

“The music here can seem alien—recognisable sounds turned unrecognisable, channeling raw emotion by building layers of sound in unusual ways into huge, energetic sculptures,” the label adds.

Tracklisting



01. Shadows In The Air

02. Below The White Sky

03. Across The Black Sand

04. Into The Grey Sea

05. To Heft The Weight Of Memory

06. Sunlit Mirroring

07. Shadows Through Time

Momentary Glow LP is out April 3 on CD and digital. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “Shadows In The Air” below, and pre-order here.