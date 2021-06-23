Planningtorock’s Latest EP Celebrates the Joys of Queer Love 'Gay Dreams Do Come True' EP is scheduled for October 29 release.

Planningtorock—the alias of of Jam Rostron—will release the Gay Dreams Do Come True via their new label, Human Level.

A “loud, proud, unabashed celebration,” Gay Dreams Do Come True stands in opposition to the “tragic queer narratives which can sometimes dominate the mainstream,” we’re told. Rostron set out to make a record which basks in the “all-consuming joy of queer love,” and also the sense of belonging, intimacy, and safety that comes with it. The EP captures this feeling across three celebratory house tracks.

Rostron has been a disruptive voice in dance music for 15 years, having initially signing with DFA. They have released four studio albums and recently uprooted to the Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia, after spending two decades in Berlin. Everything fell into place when the musician met their partner, Riinu, through mutual friends in Helsinki, and Rostron soon relocated to Finland full time. Last September, the couple married—but LGBTQ+ marriage isn’t legal in Estonia, so the ceremony took place at the city’s British embassy. To read more about Planningtorock, check out their XLR8R podcast here.

Alongside the announcement, Rostron has shared the EP’s euphoric title track, “a dedication to my love, my wife Riinu, and to the Black trans women who fought for the rights we have today as queer, gay, non-binary lesbians,” they tell XLR8R.

01. Gay Dreams Do Come True

02. Girl You’ve Got My Heart

03. Her Heart Is Now My Home

Gay Dreams Do Come True EP is scheduled for October 29 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order the release here.