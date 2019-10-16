Portico Quartet Share Live Session Video in Support of New Album 'Memory Streams' LP is out now via Gondwana Records.

Hot on the heels of their new album, Memory Streams, Portico Quartet have shared a live session video of “Dissident Gardens.”

Portico Quartet released Memory Streams, their fifth studio LP, in October, continuing the journey first started with their 2008 Mercury-nominated debut, Knee Deep in the North Sea. It sees the British contemporary jazz group embracing new technology and exploring ambient/electronic influences alongside minimalism and jazz.

Sonically, the album embraces the classic palette of drums, saxophone, bass and hang-drums, but we’re told that the output has modulated, and become more modern. It also marks a return to a more band-orientated sound than 2017’s Art In The Age Of Automation and 2018’s Untitled.

Portico Quartet will be touring through Europe from November through January. Full dates can be found on their site here.

Memory Streams LP is out now via Gondwana Records, with “Dissident Gardens” (live) streaming in full below.