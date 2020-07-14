Portland Beatsmith Omari Jazz Steps Up with ‘Dream Child’ Album 'Dream Child' LP is available now.

Omari Jazz has released Dream Child, his debut album.

Dream Child is the Portland, Oregon musician’s second release of the year, following March’s Addendums, which, as the name would suggest, comprises ideas, remixes, old beats, and outtakes. In contrast, Dream Child offers fully-fledged songs featuring additional instrumentation by Dolphin Midwives, B Timon, and jjjr.

Jazz is one of Portland’s many rising musicians, exploring downtempo hip-hop using an amalgamation of samples to take his listeners on a trip. His first releases came out via Step Pepper Records, and this is his first full-length solo outing.

“Dreams are avatars of the subconscious. Refractions of the waking life,” Jazz says. “I offer these songs in ritual, to tender my people’s collective dream.”

All the funds received for this project will be distributed between the least funded relief efforts found here.

Album artwork is by Ivan Vidovic.

Tracklisting



01. Cadence!

02. Little Web ft. Dolphin Midwives & B

03. Dream Child

04. Ur Worth

05. GodBodyCharge

06. Kindling

07. Atlas

08. Melanated

09. Our Taproot

10. River

11. Prana

12. Dream Matter

13. Aware ft. jjjr

Dream Child LP is available now. You can stream it in full below, and order it here.

<a href="http://omarijazz.bandcamp.com/album/dream-child">Dream Child by Omari Jazz</a>