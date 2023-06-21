Portland Pianist Saloli Next on Kranky 'Canyon' LP is scheduled for July 7 release.

Portland pianist Mary Sutton, better known as Saloli, will release her second album on Kranky.

Canyon, which delves deeper into her roots as a Cherokee Nation citizen, is intended to evoke “a day in the life of a bear in a canyon in the Smoky Mountains,” with each track “channeling a different emotion or experience in its daily explorations.”

In Cherokee teachings, humans and animals are considered to have no essential difference: originally, all the creatures of the earth lived together in harmony. Canyon captures shades of this notion across eight elegant pieces.

As with her 2018 debut, The Deep End, the entirety of Canyon was composed and performed live on a Sequential Circuits MultiTrak synthesizer, but this time routed through a delay pedal. This refraction adds a “lyrical spatial quality,” we’re told, “as though echoing off canyon walls.”

Sutton’s father, the Cherokee painter and flute-maker Jerry Sutton, created the artwork.

Tracklisting

01. Waterfall

02. Lily Pad

03. Snake

04. Yona

05. Silhouette

06. Full Moon

07. Nighthawk

08. Sunrise

Canyon LP is scheduled for July 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Waterfall,” “Lily Pad,” Yona,” and “Silhouette” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://saloli.bandcamp.com/album/canyon">Canyon by Saloli</a>