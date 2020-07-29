Portland’s sqip Shares Delicate Debut Album, ‘battery’ 'battery' is available digitally now.

sqip, real name Cole M. Johnson, has released his debut album, battery.

battery, available now, comprises 17 tracks of powerful but delicate electronica, both deliciously contemplative and introspective. At times it’s playful but it’s also raw and deeply emotive.

The album is sqip’s debut release, recorded in Portland, Oregon and featuring his own vocals. Corey Wichlin adds guitar on “Wheel.”

There’s little else known about sqip, but look out for more material soon.

Tracklisting



01. go

02. twice

03. wheel

04. boot

05.changes

06. talk

07. voice

08. backseat

09. ghost

10. morning

11. space

12. foolish

13. energy

14. sideways

15. beach

16. nowyouknow

17. share

battery is available digitally now, with a full stream below.

<a href="http://sqip.bandcamp.com/album/battery">battery by sqip</a>