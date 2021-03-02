Portugal’s Toada Hopes to Heal with Pensive New EP 'Viveza' EP is scheduled for April 2 release.

Photo: Nti

Toada, a Berlin-based Portuguese producer, will return to his own Plūma label with Viveza, a new EP.

Drawing on his personal experience of 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and with the exposed social instability, Toada, real name Valdir da Silva, came to the realisation that by working on his mental health he could find the strength to push for change.

With this in mind, Viveza, meaning “liveliness” in Portuguese, was made with the intention to heal and renew energies for both the artist and listener. Drawing on musical influences from Portuguese speaking countries such as Angola and Brazil, Toada combines these syncopated rhythms with intricate melodies over five uptempo but pensive tracks.

Toada’s releases began in 2018, all of them through Plūma, his own label set up for his own work. Peso Pluma came first, capturing Toada’s downtempo electronic pop sound, and there’s since been another EP, a single, and his debut album, Cambiante, released in late 2019.

Toada contributed to the 20th edition of XLR8R+ alongside GARZA and Mike Shannon as Blue Fields.

Tracklisting



01. 10405

02. Amparo

03. Tempelhofer Feld

04. Auge

05. Apaziguada

Viveza EP is scheduled for April 2 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Amparo” in full below and pre-order over at Bandcamp here.

<a href="https://toada.bandcamp.com/album/viveza-2">Viveza by Toada</a>