Premiere: Hear Bjarki’s Frenzied IDM Remix of Francois X 'Irregular Passion Reshaped' is out December 11 on Demented XXX.

Bjarki has remixed Francois X on Irregular Passion Reshaped, a 12 track album that re-works Francois X’ album of the same name, out next month on Demented XXX.

The original album, released in 2018, explored themes of euphoria and melancholy, entertaining the listener with sensual atmospheres and unpredictable fervour, all designed to mirror the emotions and intensities of nightlife.

Bjarki sits among an accomplished list of friends and artists chosen to re-imagine the album tracks, building a community of like-minded producers that boldy represent what Demented XXX is all about. Besides Bjarki’s frenzied IDM exploration of breaks and golden era dubstep on “Blurry Youth,” there’s an Anthony Linell reshape of “Down Under,” a Pessimist rework, and much more.

“I wanted a complete rework of my album, containing a wide range of musical directions. A good representation of what [Demented] XXX is all about,” Francois X says. “The important thing for me was to have some real transformations on my original material, in a way it’s a complete new album.”

In advance of the album’s December 11 release, we’re streaming Bjarki’s rework below.

Tracklistings

Digital



01. Blurry Youth (Elise Reshape)

02. Slave No Slave (Bambounou Reshape)

03. Falling For Her (Prequel Tapes Reshape)

04. Blurry Youth (Bjarki Reshape)

05. Absolute Therapy (Pessimist Reshape)

06. Down Under Feat. Opuswerk (Anthony Linell Reshape)

07. Shamefaced (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trance Rephase)

08. Absolute Therapy (In Aeternam Vale Reshape)

09. Absolute Therapy (Redshape Redshape’s Dusty Dub Reshape)

10. Dirty Chat (Yotam Avni Reshape)

Vinyl

A1. Blurry Youth (Elise Reshape)

A2. Slave No Slave (Bambounou Reshape)

A3. Falling For Her (Prequel Tapes Reshape)

B1. Blurry Youth (Bjarki Reshape)

B2. Absolute Therapy (Pessimist Reshape)

C1. Down Under Feat. Opuswerk (Anthony Linell Reshape)

C2. Shamefaced (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trance Rephase)

D1. Absolute Therapy (In Aeternam Vale Reshape)

D2. Absolute Therapy (Redshape’s Dusty Dub Reshape)

D3 Dirty Chat (Yotam Avni Reshape)