Príncipe Releases 32-Track Compilation Featuring DJ Marfox, DJ Lycox, DJ Nigga Fox, and More 'Verão Dark Hope' is out digitally now.

Príncipe has released a label compilation featuring many of the label regulars, including DJ Marfox, DJ Lycox, DJ Nigga Fox, and more.

We’re told that the 32 tracks are “culled from an ever expanding realm of fresh and archive material,” and that the release “demands reflection” and “calls for hope.” One hundred percent of proceeds from both the album and any of the limited edition album and t shirt packages will be distributed equally between the contributing artists.

“What we do would never become a fact without them, their drive, imagination, and talent,” the label continues. “Let’s keep focused on change.”

Verão Dark Hop, meaning summer of dark hope, also features the likes of DJ Danifox, RS Produções, and Niagara, and many others. You can see a full tracklisting below.

The release is mastered by Tó Pinheiro da Silva, and artwork comes from Márcio Matos.

Tracklisting



01. DJ Lycox “Estrela”

02. Puto Márcio “Diesel Massacre”

03. Nuno Beats “Esse Verão”

04. Lilocox “Greatness”

05. PT Musik Prod “Hot Girl”

06. Puto Anderson feat. DJ NinOo “Secrety History”

07. DJ Kolt (BNM) “Tarrafoda”

08. Deejay Poco “Diviinnn”

09. Mixbwé “I Miss Galopz”

10. Allaas G “Nº44”

11. Farucox “Havaiana”

12. DJ Perigoso (BNM) “Solidão”

13. MaBoOkinho “V No Zoo”

14. DJ Firmeza “Mesmo Sem Dinheiro”

15. DJ Nervoso “Conga”

16. DJ Marfox “Tshuma”

17. K30 “Meu Estilo”

18. Bubas Produções “Zanzan”

19. DJ Narciso “BOB”

20. DJ Noronha (BNM) “Tristeza Alegre”

21. Nídia “Up”

22. DJ NinOo “Hip Hop vs Tarraxu”

23. Niagara “7648”

24. RS Produções “Reflexão”

25. DJ Nigga Fox “Sofrimento É De +”

26. DJ Bebedera “Tarraxo in Messier 31”

27. DJ Maboku “Originais do Guetto”

28. DJ CiroFox “Load”

29. A.k.Adrix “Ninja Beat [IIIII]”

30. DJ Bboy “Porrada do Xandy”

31. PML Beatz “Clássico”

32. DJ Danifox “Dark Hope”

Verão Dark Hope is out digitally now. You can stream the release in full below, and order here.

<a href="http://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/ver-o-dark-hope">Verão Dark Hope by V/A</a>