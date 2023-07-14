Príncipe to Release Label Compilation 'DJs Di Guetto' LP is scheduled for August 4 release.

Príncipe will release a new label compilation in August.

DJs Di Guetto features 10 tracks taken from the DJs Di Guetto Vol.1 compilation that originally dropped in September 2006 with original tracks by DJ Marfox, N.K., Jesse, Pausas, Fofuxo, and Nervoso, then collectively known as DJs Di Guetto. It was a “big bang” moment for the community of artists based around the Lisbon label today. This is the first time the music has surfaced on vinyl.

The original compilation included 37 tracks, but this selection of 13 perfectly captures the spirit, sound and fierceness, “a leap forward from straight kuduro and other crystallised styles that fed

neighbourhood parties,” we’re told. It was supposed to be part of the label’s 10th anniversary celebrations but ended up being postponed due to all the pandemic.

Tracklisting



01. DJ Marfox “Drift Furioso”

02. DJ N.K “Mete Chuva Muita Chuva”

03. DJ Jesse & DJ Nervoso “Estrago Terrivel”

04. DJ N.K “Não Chora Mais Não”

05. DJ Nervoso “Tapada”

06. DJ Fofuxo “Tarracho Do Guetto”

07. DJ Fofuxo “É Africa”

08. DJ Fofuxo “Isto é Kazu Bite”

09. DJ Jesse “Techno”

10. DJ N.K “Estão a Dar Medo”

11. DJ Jesse “Pimp My Ragga”

12. DJ Nervoso “Tarracho Nervoso”

13. DJ Pausas & DJ Fofuxo “Tarracho Exxelentt”

DJs Di Guetto LP is scheduled for August 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream DJ Fofuxo’s “Isto é Kazu Bite” in full below and pre-order here.

