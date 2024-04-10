Príncipe Welcomes DJ Lynce for Live Hardware Jam 'Live @ Bola de Cristal' is available now.

Príncipe has released a cassette of a live recording of DJ Lynce, a Porto-based DJ-producer born Pedro Santo.

Lynce has been DJing and producing electronic music for more than two decades. This particular gig was an improvised hardware jam in May 2023 at Galeria Zé dos Bois in Lisbon. Expect breakbeats, plenty of acid squelching, strong pads, and bleepy melodies in front of a live audience. You can hear the anticipation and the excitement when shouts are able to intrude on the overall sound.

Tracklisting

01. Live @ Bola de Cristal

Live @ Bola de Cristal is available now.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/live-bola-de-cristal">Live @ Bola de Cristal by DJ Lynce</a>