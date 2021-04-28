‘PRSNT’ is a New Compilation Lasting Six Minutes 30 Seconds Featuring Lucrecia Dalt, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Laurie Spiegel It’s a comment on our society’s shortened attention spans.

Lucrecia Dalt, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Laurie Spiegel are among 12 artists to have contributed to a special compilation through Barcelona-based label Modern Obscure Music. Each track lasts around 30 seconds, with the whole release lasting just six minutes and thirty seconds.

PRSNT is a musical statement about on how we engage with music in the 21st century. The concept was devised by Modern Obscure’s Christian Lopez and Pedro Rufi, who read a study identifying that the overwhelming volume of instantly accessible information online is shortening attention spans and altering how audiences engage with music digitally. Their curiosity about the state of online consumption developed further on discovering that around a third of all listeners using digital platforms skip to the next track, within the first 30 seconds of playing.

So on PRSNT, each musician was given a challenge to create engaging compositions with real artistic merit, inside the confines of a shortened span. Each artist has interpreted the brief differently, resulting in an intriguing blueprint for the potential future of digital music. Could abbreviated micro-compositions satisfy, inspir,e and nourish like their longer counterparts?

Kelman Duran, Lafawndah, Raül Refree, Visible Cloaks, and more have also contributed tracks.

Tracklist:



01. Laurie Spiegel

02. Pedro Vian & Pierre Bastien

03. Lyra Pramuk

04. Chassol

05. Nicolas Godin & Pierre Rousseau

06. Pascal Comelade

07. Visible Cloaks

08. Raül Refree

09. Lucrecia Dalt

10. Kelman Duran

11. Lafawndah

12. Ryuichi Sakamoto

PRSNT is scheduled for May 7 release. meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream Lyra Pramuk’s “Cage,” Visible Cloaks’ “Lifeworld,” and Lucrecia Dalt’s “cosa” via the player below.

<a href="https://modernobscuremusic.bandcamp.com/album/prsnt">PRSNT by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Laurie Spiegel, Lyra Pramuk, Nicolas Godin, Lucrecia Dalt and more</a>