Rachel Lyn to Release Second Album
'Stories Came to Us' LP is scheduled for April 21 release.
Rachel Lyn will release Stories Came to Us, a new album, via her own My Own Imaginary World label.
Stories Came to Us is the Australian DJ-producer’s second album, following Oh Daydream.
Across 10 new tracks, she composes a soundboard of stories, thoughts and translations—of smells by the sea, in illusions of mind and love, through songs of desire and dream—captured using her own voice as instrumentation. She recorded it over periods of solitude, “through long grasses under paling skies, climbing hills amidst the sensations of sea air,” were told.
The album is accompanied by still and moving imagery, shot in collaboration with the artist’s long-standing collaborator and mutual muse David Paige.
Lyn, who is now based in Berlin, forms part of 3Ddancer with Alex the Fairy and Volruptus and Modular Gang, where she invites artists alike to collaborate through events and workshop programming.
Tracklisting
01. Intro
02. Is This (Loop)
03. Desire
04. What Are Dreams Made Of
05. Therefore the Time Stops
06. Forest Floor
07. Dimension
08. Trees Will Grow
09. Sea Song
10. Zither Drama
Stories Came to Us LP is scheduled for April 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Desire” in full below and pre-order here.