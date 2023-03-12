Rachel Lyn to Release Second Album 'Stories Came to Us' LP is scheduled for April 21 release.

Rachel Lyn will release Stories Came to Us, a new album, via her own My Own Imaginary World label.

Stories Came to Us is the Australian DJ-producer’s second album, following Oh Daydream.

Across 10 new tracks, she composes a soundboard of stories, thoughts and translations—of smells by the sea, in illusions of mind and love, through songs of desire and dream—captured using her own voice as instrumentation. She recorded it over periods of solitude, “through long grasses under paling skies, climbing hills amidst the sensations of sea air,” were told.

The album is accompanied by still and moving imagery, shot in collaboration with the artist’s long-standing collaborator and mutual muse David Paige.

Lyn, who is now based in Berlin, forms part of 3Ddancer with Alex the Fairy and Volruptus and Modular Gang, where she invites artists alike to collaborate through events and workshop programming.

Tracklisting

01. Intro

02. Is This (Loop)

03. Desire

04. What Are Dreams Made Of

05. Therefore the Time Stops

06. Forest Floor

07. Dimension

08. Trees Will Grow

09. Sea Song

10. Zither Drama

Stories Came to Us LP is scheduled for April 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Desire” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://rachellyn.bandcamp.com/album/stories-came-to-us-moiw002">Stories Came to Us (MOIW002) by Rachel Lyn</a>