Ras G’s First Posthumous Album is Available Now 'Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6' LP comes through The Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program.

The Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program have presented Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6, the first Ras G release since his untimely passing in July of 2019.

The prolific Los Angeles beatsmith submitted the final sequence for the latest Raw Fruit entry right before his passing, and it’s delivered in exactly the fashion Ras intended its release.

26-tracks of loop-heavy, sample-based hip-hop music, Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 is another chapter into the exploratory world of sound Ras G became synonymous with over his 20-year career—one that has roads leading back to the same origins as J Dilla, Madlib, and other prolific beatmakers.

Ras G initiated the Raw Fruit series on Leaving Records in 2013 and has ushered in a staggering collection of music under the banner. The “raw fruit” theme stems from his attention to a raw, vegetarian diet.

Fat Beats has pressed a limited edition 2xLP pressing of Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 on red vinyl (100 copies). A regular black version can be found at the Ras G Bandcamp page, landing July 3. The release is also available across streaming platforms worldwide.

In conjunction with the album, the Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program have released the following statement: “As far as words, it’s pretty difficult to put it into words about the project or my brother. So let’s just say we will keep the bass bumping’! Like he wanted us to!”

Tracklisting



01. De La Soul

02. Cardigan Sweater

03. Beanie Siegel

04. Hump Day

05. Dip

06. Love Was…

07. Snow (Spacebase RMX)

08. Coldwave

09. Greentea Wit The Green Tree

10. Free From That…

11. Right Time Vs Wrong Time

12. Doberman In The Cadillac

13. Whom

14. The Lo Scarf

15. One For KNX (My Naga)

16. Highland Park Hipsters

17. Dirty Cutlass

18. There Are…

19. Boss

20. Black…

21. JD’s Revenge

22. Glasshouse

23. Sentimental Horror

24. Tell Me…

25. Rev’s Conk

26. Nah Im Straight

Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 LP is available digitally now, with vinyl coming soon. Meanwhile, you can stream “De La Soul” in full below, and order here.