Ras G’s First Posthumous Album is Available Now
'Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6' LP comes through The Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program.
The Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program have presented Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6, the first Ras G release since his untimely passing in July of 2019.
The prolific Los Angeles beatsmith submitted the final sequence for the latest Raw Fruit entry right before his passing, and it’s delivered in exactly the fashion Ras intended its release.
26-tracks of loop-heavy, sample-based hip-hop music, Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 is another chapter into the exploratory world of sound Ras G became synonymous with over his 20-year career—one that has roads leading back to the same origins as J Dilla, Madlib, and other prolific beatmakers.
Ras G initiated the Raw Fruit series on Leaving Records in 2013 and has ushered in a staggering collection of music under the banner. The “raw fruit” theme stems from his attention to a raw, vegetarian diet.
Fat Beats has pressed a limited edition 2xLP pressing of Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 on red vinyl (100 copies). A regular black version can be found at the Ras G Bandcamp page, landing July 3. The release is also available across streaming platforms worldwide.
In conjunction with the album, the Shorter Family, Ghetto Sci Fi Records, and The Afrikan Space Program have released the following statement: “As far as words, it’s pretty difficult to put it into words about the project or my brother. So let’s just say we will keep the bass bumping’! Like he wanted us to!”
Tracklisting
01. De La Soul
02. Cardigan Sweater
03. Beanie Siegel
04. Hump Day
05. Dip
06. Love Was…
07. Snow (Spacebase RMX)
08. Coldwave
09. Greentea Wit The Green Tree
10. Free From That…
11. Right Time Vs Wrong Time
12. Doberman In The Cadillac
13. Whom
14. The Lo Scarf
15. One For KNX (My Naga)
16. Highland Park Hipsters
17. Dirty Cutlass
18. There Are…
19. Boss
20. Black…
21. JD’s Revenge
22. Glasshouse
23. Sentimental Horror
24. Tell Me…
25. Rev’s Conk
26. Nah Im Straight
Raw Fruit Vol. 5-6 LP is available digitally now, with vinyl coming soon. Meanwhile, you can stream “De La Soul” in full below, and order here.